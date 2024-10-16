Sam Hou Fai named chief executive of Macau

The former judge secured 394 votes from the 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee.

Macau.- Sam Hou Fai was elected as the sixth chief executive of Macau on Sunday (October 14). He was the only candidate for the position and received 394 votes out of 398 votes cast by the 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee. There were four blank ballots and two absences.

The former judge thanked the election committee members and said his government would address “the deteriorating living conditions in some old neighbourhoods.” He said he plans to accelerate the revitalisation of old districts and derelict residential buildings.

Hou Fai also said he had consulted with delegates from 108 organisations to gauge the city’s social and economic problems. He promised to convert concerns into actions to fulfil residents’ needs.

Hou Fai has previously said the regulation of the gaming industry was going to be one of his priorities, noting the vital role the casino industry plays in the city’s economy, public finances and employment. However, he has warned about the potential risks associated with uncontrolled growth and said he wants to prevent and combat illegal activities.

On September 12, Hou Fai met with leaders of the city’s six casino concessionaires. Discussions revolved around the status of the industry and strategies to transform Macau into a global tourism and leisure hub. During the meeting, he also urged casino operators to continue promoting an “adequate diversification” of the city’s economy.