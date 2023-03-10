Macau court absolves man who tried to exchange fake money for chips

The man was acquitted because the notes all carried warnings that they were test specimens.

Macau.- Macau’s Court of Second Instance has acquitted a man who was convicted of attempted embezzlement after trying to exchange fake Hong Kong dollar notes for gaming chips. The lower court had sentenced the man to a year in prison, but the higher court found that the notes were clearly marked as “test specimens” and that any adult with the ability to read would know they were not real.

This decision has set a legal precedent and could impact similar cases in the future. The Judiciary Police in Macau have been working with casino security teams to check for illicit currency exchange activities in and around casinos on the Macau peninsula and in the Cotai district. Inspections covered gaming floors, shopping zones and hotel areas at four casinos.

The latest enforcement action was conducted on March 3 and 4, resulting in 84 individuals being questioned. Only 20 were suspected to have been engaged in illicit currency exchange activities. Most of them were residents of mainland China.