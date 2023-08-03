Macau casinos urged to raise wages

Macau’s casino GGR was MOP96.80bn (US$12bn) for the first seven months of the year.

Macau legislator Leong Sun Iok has urged gaming operators to share the benefits of the upturn in business.

Macau.- Legislator Leong Sun Iok called on casino operators to initiate plans for salary increases. The legislator, who also serves as the vice chairman of the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, said such proactive measures could set a precedent for other industries in Macau to follow suit.

Leong highlighted the gradual recovery of Macau’s economy and steady climb in gaming revenue, which he said had been aided by the contributions of employees. Leong said casino workers were under growing pressure due to the increase in visitors.

In July, casinos in Macau registered their highest monthly revenue since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year at MOP16.66bn (US$2.07bn). Casino GGR for the first seven months was MOP96.80bn (US$12bn).

Leong noted that amid the challenges faced over the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaming sector’s employee count was down by 6,051 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the figures from the same period in 2019. The average earnings of full-time gaming employees in December 2022 had receded by 3.9 per cent, settling at MOP23,680.

See also: Macau casino operators to present 2024 investment plans in September