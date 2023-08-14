Macau attends Singapore travel fair

Macau showcased its heritage, events and leisure offerings.

Macau.- The Macau government sent a delegation of representatives to the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Holidays Fair. Facilitated by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), MGTO deputy director Cheng Wai Tong and representatives from ten companies participated in the event from August 11 to 13.

The initial day of the event at a 20,000-square-meter exhibition area included a networking session, fostering dialogue between Macau and Singaporean counterparts focusing on potential collaborative opportunities and shared perspectives on tourism products. The MGTO promoted Macau’s heritage, events, hotel infrastructure and leisure-centred travel.

Singapore ranks in the top 10 contributors of foreign visitors to Macau. Pre-pandemic in 2019, 115,742 visitors originated from Singapore.

Cheng Wai Tong has forecast that daily visitor numbers to Macau in August will surpass the 89,000 average per day achieved in July. It was reported that 551,000 passengers used Macau’s international airport in July. That represents a 60 per cent recovery when measured against pre-pandemic figures from 2019.