Macau airport traffic recovers to 60% of pre-pandemic levels

Macau received 11.6m visitors in the first six months of the year.

Authorities reported the Macau International Airport saw over 551,000 passengers in July.

Macau.- CAM, the operator of Macau’s international airport, has reported that 551,000 passengers used the airport in July. That represents a 60 per cent recovery when measured against pre-pandemic figures from 2019. The airport handled more than 4,000 aircraft movements, 58 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Mainland China accounted for 53 per cent of the airport’s passenger volume while international routes accounted for 29 per cent.

The cumulative number of visitor arrivals in the first half of the year grew 236.1 per cent year-on-year to 11,645,877. Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has forecast that daily visitor numbers in August will surpass the 89,000 average seen in July.