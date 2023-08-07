Macau visitor numbers on the rise in August, MGTO says

MGTO figures show that daily visitors for the first three days of August exceeded 93,000.

Macau.- Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has forecast that daily visitor numbers in August will surpass the 89,000 average per day achieved in July. He said preliminary data for the first three days of August indicated an average of 93,000.

During an event on Friday, he said mainland China and Hong Kong markets showing more pronounced signs of revival compared to the slower pace of recovery from international markets.

Higher visitor numbers do not necessarily equate to higher gross gaming revenue (GGR). Historically, revenue has been attributed more to high-stakes players than mass-market visitors. However, analysts at Citigroup, have forecast that GGR could reach MOP17bn (US$2.12bn) in August, potentially surpassing the post-pandemic monthly record set last month, when Macau’s GGR reached MOP16.66bn (US$2.07bn).