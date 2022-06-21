Macau announces Alvin Chau trial date

Macau’s Court of First Instance has announced that the first court session of Alvin Chau’s trial has been scheduled for September 2.

Macau.- Alvin Chau Cheok Wa’s trial has a start date. Macau’s Court of First Instance will open proceedings on September 2. The trial will involve 20 defendants, including Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, the former CEO of Suncity Group Holdings.

The gaming billionaire has been indicted for allegedly founding and leading a criminal group and for money laundering. He was arrested in November 2021 together with 11 others.

Chau Cheok Wa resigned as CEO of Suncity Group Holdings a day after his arrest. At the time, the company said in a statement: “In the event that the group loses the support of Mr Chau for whatever reason, the financial position, business and operation of the group will be adversely affected.”

According to TDM Radio, Chau Cheok Wa could face between eight and 15 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

Macau police conducted several investigations and collected information dating back to 2019. They claim they discovered that Chau Cheok Wa was setting up gambling platforms in other countries and inviting mainland Chinese residents to participate in illegal online gambling activities.