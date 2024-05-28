Macau: 8 arrested for alleged manipulation of poker cards

Police believe more people were involved.

Macau.- Police have arrested eight people for alleged card manipulation at a casino in the Cotai area. The suspects, Macau residents aged between 33 and 42, are believed to have collaborated with a criminal syndicate to tamper with poker cards, resulting in specific sequences and outcomes. The casino reported a loss of HK$4.54m (US$582,000).

Among those arrested, five were gaming table managers, directors or dealers at the casino, while three are suspected of being core members of the syndicate responsible. According to police reports, the casino operator raised suspicions after observing irregularities in card patterns. Police believe there are more people linked to the syndicate.

