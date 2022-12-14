Macau: 24-hour Covid-19 test validity for Zhuhai crossings to last until Dec 21

Tourists from mainland China often use Zhuhai as an overland gateway to Macau.

Authorities have extended the policy due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Macau.- Authorities have extended the rule that requires people travelling between Macau and Zhuhai in Guangdong to hold a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test certificate issued in the last 24 hours. The requirement has been extended for at least one more week, until December 21.

The decision was taken after more than 1,300 Covid-19 cases were registered in the last two weeks. Test validity was previously 48 hours.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Elsie Ao Ieong U, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, warned that up to 80 per cent of the population could get Covid-19 after Covid-19 countermeasures were lifted.

From today, people who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to isolate at home rather than in government-approved facilities; while hotels can officially receive infected guests. Authorities asked those who tested positive to upload their details to a medical evaluation system that will divide them into four groups depending on what kind of follow-up care they need.

Starting today, schools must suspend classes for five days if four or more students are infected with Covid-19. However, if the number is less than four, only those who test positive will be told to stay at home.