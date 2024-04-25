L&GNSW urges licenced venues to ensure safe Anzac Day celebrations

NSW pubs and clubs are urged to manage the risks of larger crowds and gambling disputes.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has urged licenced venues in the state to ensure safety during Anzac Day today. It noted that larger crowds and the playing of two-up can pose additional challenges for pubs and clubs.

Two-up was a popular game among World War I veterans and is played legally on Anzac Day, Remembrance Day, and Victory in the Pacific Day in their memory. As an unregulated form of gambling, it is illegal con other days.

L&GNSW executive director regulatory operations, Jane Lin, said inspectors would carry out checks of licenced premises in Sydney and regional areas to ensure compliance with the state’s liquor and gaming laws.

She said: “Two-up is a great Australian tradition and a way for people to come together at pubs and clubs to enjoy the Anzac spirit. While venues do not need a permit to host two-up, they are encouraged to fully understand and observe the traditional rules of the coin-tossing game.

“Licenced venues are reminded to properly manage potential risks linked to larger crowds, increased rates of intoxication, gambling disputes, extended high volume trading and special Anzac Day liquor promotions.”

Anzac Day commemorates the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers who fought in the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.

See also: L&GNSW orders gaming room restructure for two venues