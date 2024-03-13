L&GNSW fines Royal Inn Hotel over breach of gaming machine laws

The hotel has been fined AU$7,540.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has fined the licensee of the Royal Inn Hotel at Waratah, Newcastle, AU$7,540 (US$4,976.4) for operating gaming machines outside of authorised hours. According to the regulator, the venue admitted 13 offences under the Gaming Machines Act 2001 at Downing Centre Local Court on March 11.

The Royal Inn Hotel operated gaming machines during the shutdown period from 1am to 7am on Saturdays April 15, 22 and 29 2023. The hotel attributed the breaches to a misunderstanding of licence conditions by the approved manager. The Magistrate underscored the licensee’s responsibility to ensure staff are adequately trained.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director, Jane Lin, stated: “These restrictions are in place to reduce the risks of gambling harm by limiting the time patrons can spend playing gaming machines. Apart from breaking the law, the Royal Inn Hotel placed its patrons at greater risk of gambling harm. As this case shows, venues that fail to abide by gaming machine trading hours can expect to be caught and face significant penalties.”

See also: NSW court rules ILGA cannot revoke certain gaming machine approvals