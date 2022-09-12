Levo Chan trial to start on December 5

The Court of First Instance in Macau has announced a date for the trial of former junket boss Levo Chan and eight other defendants.

Macau.- Levo Chan‘s trial has been set to start on December 5. The former head of Tak Chun has been formally charged by Macau’s Public Prosecution Office for engaging in illegal gambling activities, running a crime syndicate and money laundering. He was arrested in January

Chan has been charged with other eight people but is the only one of the nine to have been detained in custody. Chan could face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Chan’s trial is set to begin three months after that of Suncity’s Alvin Chau, whose first court hearing was scheduled for September 2 but has been postponed to September 19.

Most casino operators in Macau ceased all transactions with junket operators after the two high-profile arrests. The arrests also led authorities to contemplate changes to the legal framework concerning junket operations.

In August, committee chairman Chan Chak Mo revealed Macau’s new junket businesses and satellite casinos bill is likely to be passed at a Legislative Assembly plenary session in October or mid-November after a second and final reading.

Once passed, the provisions of the bill will take effect during the next round of gaming concessions, which is scheduled to begin in January.