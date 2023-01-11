Lady Luck Games signs partnership agreement with Cbet for LATAM markets

Cbet`s players will now have a chance to enjoy Lady Luck Games` top-performing titles.

Lady Luck Games will offer its game portfolio to players across all of South America.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, is strengthening its LATAM presence by signing a partnership agreement with leading Latin American operator Cbet.

Cbet is an international brand offering Sports Betting and Casino games across LATAM markets. They are a fast-moving, innovative company, providing outstanding player experience.

With this agreement, Lady Luck Games will offer its game portfolio to players across all of South America. Cbet’s players will now have a chance to enjoy Lady Luck Games` top-performing titles, such as The Treasures of Tizoc, Mr Alchemister, Valholl: Wild Hammers, Beetle Bailey, Astro Anna, and the company`s newest release SpinJoy Society Megaways, as well as the entire ReelNRG portfolio of games that Lady Luck acquired earlier this year

Mads Jørgensen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “Partnering with Cbet, a trusted and well-established brand, is another great step for our company. Cbet stands out from the crowd by offering a seamless, unique, and easy gambling experience. This collaboration will strengthen our presence in the LATAM markets.”

Rebecca Sotomora, Chief Commercial Officer of Cbet said: “We are happy to welcome on board another young, creative, and innovative provider, which is Lady Luck Games. Their portfolio is exciting and diverse, and we are certain that it will meet our players’ needs.”