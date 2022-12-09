Lady Luck Games signs a new agreement with Relax Gaming

A number of Lady Luck Games’ top-performing games will be made available to operators via Relax Gaming’s extensive distribution network.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, has signed a partnership agreement with Relax Gaming, forming part of its leading distribution programme, Powered By Relax”.

Founded in Stockholm in 2019, the talented Swedish studio has quickly developed a name for itself for utilising a perfect mix of creativity and solid business knowledge to develop some of the industry’s most unique iGaming titles.

These titles include The Treasures of Tizoc, Valholl Wild Hammers and Madame Clues; operators will also enjoy branded games such as Beetle Bailey and Popeye, developed by the Company in partnership with King Features.

Shelley Hannah, Director of Casino Products of Relax, said: “Lady Luck Games is a studio renowned for delivering quality content to the iGaming industry. The innovative approach, stunning graphics, and unique mechanics make the company stand out among other providers.

“We are thrilled to have Lady Luck Games on board and are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Mads Jørgensen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lady Luck Games, said: “We are very excited about our partnership with Relax Gaming, as they are one of the most preferred routes to market for many operators.

“This agreement will allow us to move forward and integrate our content faster. We’re very excited to see what the future will bring as a result of this landmark partnership.”

In total, Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.