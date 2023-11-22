JW Marriott to open luxury resort at Wynn’s UAE integrated resort

The UAE is expected to become the first Arab country with legal gambling.

JW Marriott expects to open the resort by the end of 2026.

United Arab Emirates.- JW Marriott has announced that it will open a luxury resort at Wynn Resorts’ proposed Wynn Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn’s planned US$3.9bn integrated resort is expected to open in early 2027.

Anticipated to attract 5 million tourists annually, the JW Marriott resort would have 524 residences, including penthouses, and 300 guest rooms. The CEO of Marjan, Arch Abdula Al Abdouli, said Marriott’s entry to the prohect had the potential to enhance investment opportunities for residents and tourists.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, expressed the expectation of obtaining a gaming licence during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. The United Arab Emirates has formed a gambling regulator, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which will govern commercial gaming and lotteries. Kevin Mullally, a veteran of US gambling regulation, has been named the GCGRA’s chief executive. However, the emirates have yet to legalise casinos.