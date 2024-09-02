Jun Fujimoto steps down as director of Universal Entertainment

Fujimoto had already resigned as president of the company.

Japan.- Universal Entertainment has announced that Jun Fujimoto has stepped down as director, effective from August 30. The move comes ahead of a scheduled September 19 meeting to remove him from the position.

Fujimoto had previously resigned from the position of representative director and president of Universal Entertainment following a ruling by the Tokyo High Court regarding a shareholder lawsuit dating back to August 26, 2019. The court found Fujimoto guilty of causing the company to transfer nearly US$43.5m without adequate justification and without adhering to internal decision-making protocols.

At the September 19 meeting, the company will discuss the election of Tomohiro Okada, the son of founder and former chairman Kazuo Okada, as director. Okada currently serves as the director of parent company Okada Holdings.

