Jeju Dream Tower casino net sales up 107.7% in 2022

Jeju Dream Tower casino sales reached KRW43.68bn.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower resort and foreigner-only casino on Jeju Island, has reported net casino sales of almost KRW43.68bn (US$33.4m) for the full-year 2022. That’s a 107.7 per cent increase from KRW21.03bn in 2021.

The casino segment generated an operating loss of KRW16.45bn, which widened from KRW10.24bn in the previous year. The casino-segment net loss was KRW16.33bn, up from KRW10.46bn in 2021, and the property’s depreciation and amortisation costs were KRW11.93bn in 2022, compared to KRW9.76bn in 2021.

Jeju Dream Tower’s interest-related costs for 2022 decreased by 52 per cent to KRW69.61m. Lotte Tour Development’s group-wide gross sales for 2022 were KRW183.67bn. It reported an operating loss of KRW118.74bn.

