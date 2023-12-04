Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$13.8m for November

Cumulative casino sales for the first 11 months of the year totalled KRW138.2bn (US$105.9m).

Casino sales at Jeju Dream Tower were down 9 per cent month-on-month.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the Jeju Dream Tower casino operator, has reported that casino sales for November were KRW18bn (US$13.8m). The figure was down 9 per cent month-on-month but up 445.7 per cent compared to last year.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW16.2bn (US$12.45m), down 12.8 per cent when compared to October. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.9bn, up 45.3 per cent month-on-month but up 128.7 per cent in year-on-year terms.

For the first eleven months of the year, casino sales were KRW138.2bn (US$105.9m), a 232 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Hotel sales amounted to KRW84.9bn (US$65m), a 22 per cent year-on-year decrease.

