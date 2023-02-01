Japan: 8 arrested for illegal gambling

Police say the operation had generated over JPY48bn in revenue since 2005.

Japan.- Eight people have been arrested by Tokyo police for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation in a room located in the city’s Kabukicho entertainment district. The ringleader, a 44-year-old man named Hiroshi Hitomi, has admitted the charges.

Authorities conducted a search for evidence on Monday (January 30). According to sources close to the investigation, the illegal operation had generated over JPY48bn in revenue since it began in 2005.

According to Nippon, police believe the operation may have served as a source of funding for organised crime. The operation offered 24/7 online gambling services, with 70 to 80 customers visiting daily, making it one of the largest of its kind in Japan.

Gambling in Japan is heavily regulated and only permitted in certain forms as horse racing, motorcycle racing, and boat racing. The country plans to liberalise land-based gaming with the launch of integrated resorts to boost tourism. The two contenders for licences for now are Osaka and Nagasaki. They have submitted IR District Development Plans approved by their city councils and prefectural assemblies.