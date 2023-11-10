IPI ordered to appear in court over unpaid judgement

Imperial Pacific International has been ordered to appear in court on December 21.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The District Court for the NMI has ordered Imperial Pacific International to appear in court on December 21. The court’s directive follows a motion from Tang’s Corporation filed on November 7, seeking enforcement of a judgement compelling IPI to pay US$78,983.76, along with post-judgment interest.

Senior judge Alex Munson has scheduled a hearing to address IPI’s compliance.The legal issue also involves IPI’s responsibility to clear construction debris at Marpi landfill. An agreement obligated IPI to manage the removal and disposal of construction debris from the casino resort construction site at its expense. Tang’s Corp initiated legal action, asserting IPI’s failure to fulfil payment obligations.

Earlier this week, representative Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) called for a collective approach by the House of Representatives to revoke IPI casino licence. Propst expressed scepticism towards proposals made by IPI, specifically its proposal to pay US$5m annually to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) government and $1m per year to the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC).