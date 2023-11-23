IPI liquor to be auctioned in December

Some 6,458 bottles from Imperial Pacific International will be auctioned off.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Clear Management has announced that 6,458 bottles of liquor from casino operator IPI will be auctioned in early December. This follows a court order dated October 23, 2023, directing the receiver to compile an inventory of items for sale.

Tim Shepherd of Clear Management said a dedicated website would be launched to provide information about the auction. The receiver has already commenced a live auction for IPI’s gaming equipment. The latest auctions are to satisfy a judgment in favour of former IPI employee Joshua Gray, who sued the company for racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

Gray, represented by attorneys Aaron Halegua and Bruce Berline, was awarded US$5.68m in compensatory and punitive damages.