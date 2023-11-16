Clear Management to sell IPI liquor

Clear Management will hold another auction of the casino operator’s assets.

The receiver will auction 6,458 bottles of liquor from the casino operator.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The court-appointed receiver Clear Management is to auction 6,458 bottles of liquor from casino operator IPI. The bottles will form part of its auction to satisfy a court judgment in favour of Joshua Gray, a former director of operations who won a discrimination lawsuit against IPI.

According to Mariana’s Variety, the catalogued assets include IPI’s liquor collection, artworks, computers, décor, employee lockers, employee lounge equipment, food and beverage supplies, tables and chairs, maintenance and equipment, office supplies, security apparatus, sewing equipment, tools and uniforms.

According to the ruling published on May 30, Gray is to receive US$121,545.55 in back pay, US$300,000 in future lost wages and US$1m in damages for emotional distress. Gray had originally claimed US$3.9m in compensatory damages, with a 7:1 ratio for punitive damages, amounting to US$31.5m.