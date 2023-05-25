IPI and CCC arbitration hearing to conclude today

The dispute is regarding the revocation of IPI's casino licence.

A three-day arbitration hearing between Imperial Pacific International and the Commonwealth Casino Commission is being held in Honolulu.

Northern Mariana Islands.- A three-day arbitration hearing between Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) is expected to wrap up today in held in Honolulu, Hawaii. The hearing is being arbitrated by Thomas J. Brewer, a member of the American Arbitration Association and of the International Centre for Dispute Resolution.

Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero, chair of the CCC board, issued a notice on Tuesday announcing the start of the hearing on May 23. Due to the sensitive nature of the arbitration and ongoing litigation, the commission plans to discuss the matter privately during an executive session with its legal counsel. Personnel and contract issues are slated for discussion during the closed-door session.

As a result of a lack of internet service, DeLeon Guerrero said videoconferencing would not be available.

Back in August 2022, the US District Court for the NMI chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted IPI’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the CCC from revoking IPI’s Saipan exclusive casino licence. The court order enabled IPI to pursue arbitration as a means to settle the dispute.