Indonesia announces crackdown on online gambling

Authorities have blocked 886,719 pieces of online gambling content over the last five years.

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics will work with the National Police to address the issue.

Indonesia.- The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) has announced a collaboration with the National Police (Polri) to crack down on online gambling. Usman Kansong, the director general of public information and communication, has said that the Kominfo minister is scheduled to meet with the National Police chief to explore mechanisms for addressing the issue.

Kansong stressed that Kominfo had already blocked access to approximately 886,719 sites hosting online gambling content over the last five years. However, he said blocking content was inadequate and that the situation required a holistic approach. He highlighted the intention for collaboration with the Indonesian Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (INTRAC) to identify accounts associated with online gambling.