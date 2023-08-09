Indonesia: 886,719 pieces of ‘online gambling content’ blocked in five years

The Directorate General of Informatics Application says it blocks 800 gambling accounts each day.

The minister for communications said he will assess more potential action.

Indonesia.- Budie Arie, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has reported that from July 2018 to August 2023, the ministry blocked 886,719 pieces of online gambling content, averaging daily blocks on 1,500-2,000 sites and dozens of applications including apps like Higgs Domino Island.

During a press conference, Arie said the Directorate General of Informatics Application had told him that they block 800 gambling accounts each day. According to Tempo, the ministry intends to incorporate online gambling education into its digital literacy initiative.

Arie stressed the obligation of law enforcement to apprehend gambling participants and said the communication ministry will collaborate with pertinent bodies to assess potential actions.