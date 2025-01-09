Indian Supreme Court to hear GST cases

The Supreme Court will hear all pending petitions from gaming firms challenging the 28 per cent GST.

India.- The Supreme Court is set to hear on Friday (January 10) all pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) cases from online gaming companies and casinos challenging amendments to the 2023 Bill that imposed a 28 per cent GST on the full amount of bets placed, rather than on the gross gaming revenue. Upon hearing the matter, the court may also set a final hearing date.

Online gaming companies had previously expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of the tax, arguing that it could impact the overall viability of gaming businesses. The Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS), a policy think tank based in Delhi, also released a study suggesting high taxes and insufficient legal frameworks would drive people towards illegal online gambling.

Last March, the Union government filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court, aiming to consolidate all pending GST cases from various High Courts. The petition aimed to centralise the cases so the apex court could address the fundamental issues regarding the classification of gaming activities and their implications for GST taxation.

According to authorities, there were 27 petitions challenging the government’s decision. These petitions, brought forth by online gaming companies and casinos, were previously pending in nine different high courts across the country.

Besides online gaming, the 28 per cent GST also applies to racecourses and casinos. Most businesses used to pay 18 per cent on cash collected from each game. The levy was implemented in October 2023.