Indian government seeks to transfer GST cases to Supreme Court

The Indian government argues the cases belong in one court.

India.- The Union government has filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court, aiming to consolidate all pending GST cases from various High Courts. The petition seeks to centralise the cases so the apex court can address the fundamental issues regarding the classification of gaming activities and their implications for GST taxation.

According to G2G News, 27 cases are pending before the High Courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana. The Supreme Court bench, led by the chief justice, will hear the cases in April to address the ambiguity on whether certain games are games of skill or chance and if they fall within the scope of gambling for taxation purposes. Petitioners include Games 24×7, Head Digital Works, and the Esports Gamers Federation (EGF).

