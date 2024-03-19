Indian police make four arrests for illegal SIM card trade linked to gaming apps

Four people allegedly sent SIM cards to Vietnam to be used for gaming and social media apps.

India.- Police have arrested four people allegedly involved in sending activated SIM cards to Vietnam for use in gaming and social media apps. Police say one man, Mukul Kumar, persuaded the other three people to have SIM cards issued in their names in exchange for nominal payments. The cards were then sold at inflated prices to consumers in Vietnam.

The investigation, triggered by a complaint from a courier company manager at the Indira Gandhi International Cargo Terminal, led to the discovery of 500 SIM cards intended for shipment. The cards had been procured via a Chinese cryptocurrency application recently prohibited in India.

