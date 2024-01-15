Indian police crack down on cockfighting and gambling rings, arrest 29

The accused were booked under various sections of the AP Gaming Act.

Indian police arrested 29 people and seized ₹57,000 in cash during raids on cockfighting and gambling dens in the Visakhapatnam district.

India.- Authorities arrested 29 people across PM Palem, Gajuwaka, Padmanabham, and Anandapuram on January 13, following alleged involvement in rooster fights and gambling activities.

According to The Hindu, the arrests, made under various sections of the AP Gaming Act, were accompanied by the seizure of approximately ₹57,000 from the accused.

According to the police statement released on Sunday, the operation also extended to targeted raids on belt shops located at Malkapuram, PM Palem, and Pendurthi. These raids resulted in the confiscation of nearly 107 liquor bottles. The accused individuals will face legal consequences in accordance with the AP Gaming Act.

Cockfighting is a controversial practice that persists in some parts of India despite being illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

The sport is often associated with gambling and attracts large crowds, especially during festivals. However, it has been criticized for its cruelty to animals and its links to organized crime.

Elsewhere, police in Mumbai carried out a raid at a Matka gambling den and arrested a total of 50 people who were involved in the illegal activity.

According to The Print, officers received information that an illegal gambling den was operating near a bar in the Bhoiwada area. When police arrived, a few people fled the spot, however, they nabbed two managers, as many cashiers, 16 writers, and 30 customers.

During the raid, police also seized Rs 3.76 lakh and other materials.