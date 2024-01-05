India: 5 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

During the raid, police seized some RS15,260 (US$184), described as “stake money.”

India.- Police forces in Port Blair, the largest town in the Andaman district of the Andaman Islands, conducted a police raid on an illegal gaming parlour and arrested a total of five people involved in the unlawful activities.

The raid, led by personnel from the city’s Central Crime Station, took place on January 2 and during the operation police seized some RS15,260 (US$184), described as “stake money.”

According to BNN, the five people allegedly involved in the illegal gambling operation were arrested under Section 5/7 of the Andaman and Nicobar Gambling Regulation 1951, a law which was designed to combat gambling-related crimes in the country. It is unclear what penalties those arrested will face.

