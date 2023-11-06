Indian government blocks 22 illegal betting apps, including Mahadev Book

The action was taken on the recommendation of the Enforcement Directorate.

India.- The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 22 unauthorised betting applications and websites, including the Mahadev Book betting app. The move comes after a money laundering probe conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The orders issued were executed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the government to intervene when the “sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, or preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence” are at stake.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of State for IT, said the Chhattisgarh Government has the authority to recommend the shutdown of websites or apps under Section 69A of the IT Act. However, during an investigation which lasted for a year and a half, it refrained from doing so. The first request to shut down sites came from the ED.

On Friday (November 3), the ED alleged that a suspect allegedly involved in Mahadev Book said the operation’s promoters had paid bribes worth ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. It also claimed that the ₹5.39 crore seized from a hotel in Raipur during raids on Thursday was intended for the Congress party’s election expenditure. Baghel called the claims a “political attempt to defame” the Congress government in the state.

