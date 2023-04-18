Indian actor calls for ban on all gambling

There is no federal statute to govern gambling in India.

The actor and politician Sarathkumar Ramanathan has called for a nationwide ban on gambling, including online rummy

India.- Actor and politician Sarathkumar Ramanathan has urged the Indian government to implement a nationwide ban on gambling, including online rummy. The founder of Samatthu People’s Party made the call after the Tamil Nadu government banned online rummy to prevent an increase in the number of people with gambling-harm related issues.

Sarathkumar has previously faced backlash for appearing in an online rummy advertisement, but he now seems to support a ban. Has has asked the government to explain why online rummy is not already banned.

A ban on online gambling in Tamil Nadu has come into effect after a bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly for a second time and given assent on April 10. The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has said that it intends to challenge the bill arguing that “it conflated games of skill with games of chance.”

Apart from the Supreme Court’s precedent on skill-based gambling, there is currently no federal statute to govern gambling in India, with each state taking its own stance on the issue.