India: 2 arrested for placing bets on Cricket World Cup

Police in Delhi arrested two men who were placing bets on the Sri Lanka versus South Africa match.

India.- Delhi Police have arrested two people for allegedly placing bets on the Sri Lanka versus South Africa Cricket World Cup match that took place on October 7. According to The Deccan Herald, authorities seized a laptop and six mobile phones. The operation followed a tip-off received by the KN Katju Marg police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu confirmed the arrests and said investigations are in progress. Arrests for cricket betting are fairly common in India. In 2022, Police in Delhi arrested 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling.