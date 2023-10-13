India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal Cricket World Cup betting in Goa

Police in Goa made the arrests for alleged betting during the India vs. Afghanistan match.

India.- Police in Goa have arrested three people for alleged illegal betting activities during the World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan. Superintendent of police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said a raid was carried out on Wednesday (October 11) at a private bungalow.

During the raid, police seized mobile phones, a laptop, a Wi-Fi router and other articles valued at Rs 1,00,000. Those arrested face charges under sections 3 and 4 of the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police arrested two people for allegedly placing bets on the Sri Lanka versus South Africa Cricket World Cup match that took place on October 7. According to The Deccan Herald, authorities seized a laptop and six mobile phones. The operation followed a tip-off received by KN Katju Marg police station.