India: Nepal restrict sites used for online betting

The measures have been taken with the increasing problems of illegal financial transactions.

Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) issued a notice to ISPs for blocking access to digital platforms offering online betting.

India.- Nepal is doubling its efforts to restrict sites being used for online betting and virtual currencies by asking internet service providers (ISPs) to block web platforms relating to online gambling and crypto, through a public notice from the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) issued last Sunday.

Measures have been taken with the increasing problems of illegal financial transactions through digital websites and apps.

According to NTA, there has been an increase in these kinds of illegal transactions despite the National Rastra Bank (NRB) not having validated digital platforms like virtual currency and network marketing as the nation’s monetary instruments.

The NTA noted that it will take legal action against ISPs found to be in breach of the mandate: “The ISPs are directed to deactivate the accessibility to manage and use the website, apps, and online networks related to the financial crime,” reads the notice issued by the NTA, as reported by My Republica.

“Online instructions have been issued […] to all internet (including email) service providers to prevent the use, operation and management of virtual media including networks within Nepal and to prevent access to such websites, apps or online networks,” continues the notice.

