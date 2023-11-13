India: 9 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Police raided a location in Goa.

India.- Police in Mapusa, Goa, have arrested nine people aged 19 to 30 for alleged involvement in illegal online gambling. Acting on a tip-off, officers led by PI Shitakant Nayak conducted a raid and seized five mobile handsets and laptops valued at Rs 3.5 lakh.

Those arrested face charges under sections 3 and 4 of the GDDPG Act.

