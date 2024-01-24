India: 8 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Jawaharnagar carried out a raid in Kabranagar

India.- Police in Jawaharnagar have made eight arrests in a raid in Kabranagar. According to Free Press Journal, officers were on patrol within the jurisdiction of Jawaharnagar police station when they received information that some people were gambling near Masjid Road.

Police say the alleged gamblers attempted to flee but were apprehended. Police seized ₹7,000 in cash, mobile phones worth ₹54,000 and a motorcycle worth ₹94,000.

Elsewhere in India, police in Ahmedabad have arrested eight people in the Madhavpura area of the city. They say the suspects were involved in an illegal gambling network that operated through a mobile app.

BD Bhatt, an inspector at the city’s cybercrime division said police received a tip-off and closely monitored the app. He said they detected a mobile phone streaming live gambling. Bhatt said this was the state’s first detected case of live online gambling.