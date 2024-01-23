India: 8 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

The arrests were made in Ahmedabad after a live gambling stream was detected.

India.- Police in Ahmedabad have arrested eight people in the Madhavpura area of the city. They say the suspects were involved in an illegal gambling network that operated through a mobile app.

BD Bhatt, an inspector at the city’s cybercrime division said police received a tip-off and closely monitored the app. He said they detected a mobile phone streaming live gambling. Bhatt said this was the state’s first detected case of live online gambling.

To access the app, players had to pay an initial fee of ₹10,000, which also served as a virtual gambling balance. For amounts exceeding ₹10,000.

