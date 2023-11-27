India: 6 arrested in Jharkhand for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested include police officers.

India.- Police have arrested six for alleged illegal gambling in the Gonda area of Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi. Those arrested include police officers.

According to BJP state president Babulal Marandi, police stationed at CM Hemant Soren’s residence may also were involved. Some Rs 5 lakh was seized.

In a tweet, Marandi said: “In a state where the head of the state is engaged in theft and embezzlement from morning till night, the people working right under his nose keep getting such ‘oxygen to commit crimes’ when the boss is the one who deals with the state every day. Why would the disciples step back if they gambled? At the same time, it is also important to find out where the money earned from this gambling goes.”

