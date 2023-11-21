India: police raid cricket betting operations in Hyderabad

Policed seizing cash and froze bank accounts.

India.- Police in Hyderabad raided two gambling operations on the day of the Cricket World Cup final. The first operation took place in Sikh village. Police seized ₹40,000 in cash and requested banks freeze ₹3.42 lakh in accounts. A second raid seized ₹79,000 in cash and two cell phones but the main suspect was not caught.

Police around India have carried out operations during the cricket World Cup. A week ago, police in Hubli and Dharwad, Karnataka, arrested nine people and lodged seven cases following the England vs Pakistan ICC match.

A report by the Think Change Forum (TCF) has estimated that tax authorities in India are losing Rs 3.9 lakh crore (US$48.8bn) annually to illegal betting and gambling websites. The report suggests the illegal offshore betting market is now valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore, with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.