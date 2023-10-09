India: 6 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Jalandhar seized over Rs 35,000 in cash.

India.- Police in Jalandhar have arrested six people for alleged involvement in illegal lottery and gambling. Six police teams conducted targeted raids at distinct locations: Saipur Road, Maqsudan, Butta Pind, Gha Mandi, Surya Enclave, and Kesari Bagh.

According to The Tribune India, those arrested were taken into custody and police seized a sum of Rs35,775. Legal action has been initiated against under Sections 13, 3, and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act, along with Section 7(3) of the Lottery Regulation Act.

