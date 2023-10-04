India: 42 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Most states in India do not have specific legislation for online gaming.

India.- Police in India have arrested 42 people in raids on two suspected gambling venues in Maharashtra.

In the first incident, Crime Branch Unit 1 received information indicating that a person was facilitating card games within a shop in a commercial complex near the Peth Phata signal in Panchavati. According to The Times of India, senior police inspector Vijay Dhamal‘s team discovered 37 people engaged in gambling on the premises. Authorities seized cash and other assets valued at Rs1.28 lakh.

The second raid was executed by Nashik Road police at an unoccupied residence in Gosavi Wadi on the same day. Five people were allegedly playing card games. Rs3,850 in cash was seized.