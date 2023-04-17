India: 5 arrested for alleged online gambling

Rural police in Pune have arrested five people in Khandala.

India.- Police in Pune, Maharashtra, have arrested five people in the Khandala area in connection with alleged illegal online gambling. Officers seized Rs 20,790, five cell phones and other objects.

According to officers, those arrested are aged between 23 to 52 years old and were allegedly gambling online using a mobile phone application. A first information report was filed by police constable Bhushan Kunvar at the Lonavala police station.

Elsewhere in India, five people were arrested last week for alleged cricket betting in Jonk, Odisha. According to Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, police received a tipoff during a night patrol about betting at a house behind Ram Temple at Khariar Road.