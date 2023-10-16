India: 5 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Delhi have raided an illegal venue in a rented farmhouse in Chhatarpur.

India.- Police in Delhi claim to have conducted a raid at an illegal gambling venue operating inside a farmhouse on Dera Mandi Road, Chhatarpur. Officers say 47 people, including businessmen, builders, and property dealers were playing high-stakes games of roulette, blackjack and poker. Five people were arrested.

Officers say organisers had 20 female servers offering liquor and tokens. They are also being investigated. Police seized Rs 8 lakh in cash, casino tables, tokens, liquor, music equipment, hookahs and more. According to The Times of India, there were games on four tables, each with up to eight players

Those arrested, Amit Kumar, Satender Sehgal, Sahil Gujral, Tejinder Singh, and Mithun Taneja, are from Faridabad. During questioning, they allegedly said the operation relied on a closed network, with WhatsApp location sharing and only known customers receiving invitations. The entrance was tightly controlled, requiring a password.

