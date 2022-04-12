India: 6 bookies arrested for betting on cricket match

Six bookies have been arrested after police allegedly discovered them betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.

India.- Police in Jalandhar have arrested six people on charges of betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. In a raid at the Urban Estate Phase I area, officers seized a suitcase having 19 mobiles, five laptops and chargers and three WiFi setups among other electronic items and Rs 1,300.

According to The Tribune of India, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act at police division number 7.

Cricket remains India’s most popular sport. There is a huge underground cricket betting market said to be worth between US$45bn and US$150bn a year. Around 80 per cent of illegal sports betting in India is on Cricket.

A week ago, police in Rachakonda arrested seven people who were allegedly involved in online cricket betting. On April 05, police in Dakshina Kannada also arrested three people on charges of betting during a Lucknow SuperGiants and Sunrisers Hyderab match.