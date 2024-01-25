India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police arrested a “web journalist” and two others.

India.- Dera Bassi police have arrested three people for alleged involvement in a gambling operation masquerading as a government lottery near the Mubarikpur bus stand. Those arrested included a 22-year-old who claims to be a “web journalist”. Another person is still being sought.

Officers claim the accused solicited deposits from the public through online applications. Police seized ₹6,000 in cash, an iPhone, and an i-20 car from the suspects. The accused’s bank accounts have been frozen. Police are also investigating the authenticity of Navneet’s journalistic credentials, suspecting a fake identity card. A police official said those arrested were sent to judicial custody by a local court.

