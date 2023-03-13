India: 25 arrested in Maharashtra in connection with illegal gambling

Police carried out multiple raids in the city of Kolhapur.

Police raided six venues in Kolhapur and seized material worth Rs 2 lakh.

India.- The Local Crime Branch of Kolhapur police had arrested 25 people in raids on six locations in the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Officers seized material worth Rs 2 lakh.

According to the Times of India, the locations were in New Shahupuri, Laxmipuri, Raviwar Peth, Tinbatti Chowk, and Shahu Nagar areas. The seized items include cash worth Rs 84,000, 19 mobile handsets and three two-wheelers.

Police say that a shop in New Shahupuri was being used for gambling and will have its licence cancelled. Inspector Mahadev Waghmode said cases have been registered against 33 people for illegal gambling.

