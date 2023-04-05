India: 23 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police arrested more members of a grop alleged to have operated cross-border casinos.

Police carried out an operation at a venue in Lonikand, Maharashtra.

India.- Police have arrested 23 people in Lonikand, Maharashtra, including the owner of a venue. According to The Hindustan Times, the Social Security cell of the Crime Branch seized material worth ₹54,790 after receiving information about illegal gambling activity.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav.

Elsewhere in India, four people were arrested by the Ahmedabad police’s Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) last week for allegedly engaging in illegal transactions worth Rs 1,800 crore relating to cricket betting.

The police allege that those arrested dealt with known bookies who are operating from Dubai. They allegedly used the office of Mahavir Enterprises to conduct transactions using dummy bank accounts.