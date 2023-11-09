India: 22 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were made in Jalandhar, Punjab.

India.- Police in Jalandhar, Punjab, have arrested 22 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. Some 16 people were arrested at a house near Babrik Chowk and at a house in Bhargo Camp.

According to Tribune India, police seized Rs 2.88 lakh and four sets of playing cards during the raids. Those arrested have been charged under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act. Officers said they were conducting further investigations.

