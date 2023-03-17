India: 15 arrested for alleged illegal gambling
Police in Mancheswar made the arrests in the Pandra area.
India.- Police in Mancheswar, Odisha, have arrested 15 people in the Pandra area of Bhubaneswar in connection with illegal gambling. Officers also seized Rs 4.4 lakh, a car and bikes.
Elsewhere in India, three people were arrested this week in Mangaluru, Karnataka, after police received a tipoff about alleged matka gambling taking place on the ground floor of a building.
Matka is a form of gambling that originated in India and is popular in some other parts of South Asia. It was originally a type of lottery game that involved placing bets on the opening and closing rates of cotton transmitted to the Bombay Cotton Exchange from the New York Cotton Exchange.
In this article:GAMBLING REGULATION